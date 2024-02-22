Edo Gov: Ighodalo ‘Not Worried’ About Shaibu’s Emergence In Parallel PDP Poll

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo governorship poll Asue Ighodalo says he is not worried about the emergence of a parallel flagbearer for the party.

While he was declared as the winner of the exercise at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Thursday, Philip Shaibu who is the deputy governor of the state emerged as the candidate in another election held in a different venue.

Despite the seeming confusion, Ighodalo is not bothered, hinging his resolve on the law.

“We went through the proper process. I’m not worried about Philip Shaibu’s emergence as a parallel candidate,” he said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after his declaration as the winner of the exercise.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) did everything in accordance with the rule of law. From what I have seen, due process was followed. That some people did not agree with it does not mean it is not the right process.”

Ighodalo, a financial expert, beat nine other aspirants to emerge as the PDP candidate for the September 24 election in the South-South state.

But he wants to reach out to his co-contestants as the PDP seeks to retain power at the Dennis Osadebay House in Benin City.

“I am going to reach out to all the aspirants (under the PDP) starting from tonight. I’m going to try and convince them to join hands so we can work together for the sake of the party and the people of Edo State,” Ighodalo said.

‘He is My Friend’

During his acceptance speech, Ighodalo praised incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and promised to emulate his development strides.

“I am only a tool in this process and I promise you all I will be a good tool. By the grace of God, Edo State will move from where Governor Obaseki stopped,” the lawyer who hails from Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state said.

Although some observers believe Ighodalo is enjoying Governor Obaseki’s backing, the PDP candidate says nobody can impose a candidate on the Edo people.

“Nobody can impose anybody on the people of Edo State,” he said, noting that “Governor Obaseki is not my political godfather, he is my friend”.