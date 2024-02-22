Hardship: Lagos Civil Servants To Work From Office Three Days A Week

As Nigerians lament the high cost of living crisis in the country, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that Lagos State civil servants from Level 1 to 14 will come to work physically three times a week and work virtually for the two other days to ease economic pressure in the state.

The governor, who stated this during a media chat on Thursday, also announced a 25% reduction on all public transportation in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The first thing that we will be doing in the state going forward is that we want to start with our own public servants, to say that even the challenges that we’ve seen now, can we be creative and have flexible working hours?

“So, immediately from next week, we are working out a plan where civil servants from Level 1 to 14 will come to the office maximum three times a week. Not that any form of government will be shut down; it will be all calendarised and it will be schedule.

“Level 15 to 17 will miss work a day. What are we trying to achieve? We are seeking to achieve a process whereby people will even slow down and reduce the pressure on the work environment.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state government does not want a “charged, aggravated workforce” hence the option of a hybrid work schedule to reduce the number of days workers come to work physically.

He said the measure will reduce pressure on the roads, and reduce economic pressure on the workers.

Protests have rocked Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Niger and some parts of the country in the last few weeks over the hardship experienced in the country as Nigerians lament food inflation, high cost of living, amongst other harsh living conditions occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, forex crisis, amongst others.