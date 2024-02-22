Lassa Fever Kills Four In Kaduna Army Hospital

Four persons have died in Kaduna following the outbreak of acute viral Heamophatric Fever otherwise known as Lassa Fever at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in the state capital.

The disease was recorded in the Accident and Emergency unit of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (NARHK), Kaduna.

The disease had resulted in the death of three medical staff serving in the hospital and a patient, with some in critical condition.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, the Army Headquarters said the three medical staff of the hospital that had direct contact with the suspected index case have also died within the past 48 hours.

Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the suspected index patient was managed but subsequently died two weeks ago in the hospital.

“While it is yet unclear what we are actually dealing with, the Nigerian Army wishes to confirm that there was indeed some suspicion of what presented as acute Viral Hemorrhagic disease in the Accident and Emergency unit of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK), which has resulted in the death of a couple of its medical staff serving in the hospital,” the statement read.

“In line with best practice in managing such a situation, contact tracing to what is believed to be the index case has been made to a non-military patient who was referred to 44 NARHK from a peripheral medical facility. The suspected index patient was managed but subsequently died two weeks ago in the hospital. Sadly, three medical staff of the hospital that had direct contact with the suspected index case have also died within the past 48 hours.

“In response to the suspected outbreak, directives have been passed that Prevention Control (IPC) measures in and around all military health care facilities in Kaduna be stepped up as part of measures to curtail further spread and loss of lives. In this wise, all medical staff of the hospital, their family members and other patients on the contact tracing list have commenced appropriate management and so far nothing of concern has been observed.

“Furthermore, the entire hospital facility has been disinfected, while immediate closure and evacuation of the Accident and Emergency ward of the 44 NARHK has been ordered to allow for thorough fumigation, decontamination and emplacement of other measures of Infection Prevention Control (IPC).”

— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 22, 2024

Kaduna Govt Reacts

Confirming the outbreak, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, directed the Ministry of Health, to immediately investigate and ascertain the situation at the state health facility.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, the governor said a surveillance team has been mobilised to assess the situation and containment measures alongside the management of the army reference hospital.

The statement also explained that the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and Management of 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital are working assiduously to contain the situation as all those who came in contact with those infected have been identified and are closely being monitored while receiving medical treatment.

Lassa Fever generally infects victims with symptoms, fever, and general body weakness and after a few days, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough and abdominal pain may follow.

The state government, therefore, advised the public to maintain proper food and environmental hygiene as they remain hyper-vigilant to immediately report any suspected cases of Lassa Fever to the nearest health facility.