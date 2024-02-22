Open Grazing: Benue Govt Issues 14-Day Notice To Herders

The Benue State Security Council has issued a two-week ultimatum to all herders engaging in open grazing to leave the state as a 10-man committee has been set up to enforce the ban on open grazing.

Briefing journalists after the six hours long security council meeting chaired by Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, noted that, the committee has been mandated to investigate those who wrote letters inviting armed Herdsmen into the state and prosecute them.

He added that the law prohibiting open grazing subsists and the security agencies have the mandate to enforce the ban, hence the two weeks grace period to exit the state or face the consequences of violating the law.

Kula said, “The council emphasised and made it abundantly clear that the Open Grazing and Ranching Establishment Law 2007 codenamed Anti-Open Grazing Law 2017 is still in force.

“Armed herders and invaders are directed to immediately leave the state.

“Those who invited the armed herders/invaders should immediately desist from that act.

“Those operating open grazing within the state are given two weeks ultimatum with effect from 21st of February (2024) to desist.”