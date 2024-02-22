Philip Shaibu Emerges Winner Of Parallel Edo PDP Primary

The Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has been declared winner in an Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parallel election.

Thursday’s declaration happened at a location different from the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium venue of the main PDP primary election.

Earlier in the day before the declaration, a group of protesters who claimed to be delegates alleged they were denied accreditation at the main venue and subsequently took their protest to Shaibu’s residence.

The protesting delegates thereafter moved to another location where they reportedly held a parallel election and declared Shaibu the winner.

Meanwhile, voting is still ongoing at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (as of publication time) in Benin City where to elect the PDP candidate for the September 2024 election.