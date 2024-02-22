Prophet Drowns During Valentine’s Day Beach Party

A Lagos-based prophet, Oriyomi Damilola, was said to have drowned during a beach party in the Ajah area of the state to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred when Damilola led a group of friends to Avista Beach on Saturday, February 17, to commemorate the Day.

A source told our correspondent that the party which lasted through the evening ended when the late Damilola went missing.

The colleagues were said to have immediately launched a search for him but all efforts proved abortive.

The source said, “The youths of the church parish at Gbagada were on a planned Valentine’s Day love feast at the Avista Beach Resort and they were 16 in number. They first lodged at a shortlet apartment very close to the resort where they had a party before later moving into the beach resort.

“Around 9 PM, they prepared to leave and when they got to the car park, they discovered that Damilola was missing. When they asked his girlfriend, she said he gave her his phone, went in and promised to come back. They later went to the beach, searched for him and could not find him before they left.”

The colleagues were said to have returned to the beach on Sunday morning to continue the search but still could not find him. They later lodged a report at the nearest police station.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

“We got a report on February 18th that at about six in the evening of February 17th, the deceased and others went to Avista Beach at Okun, Ajah for a party. At about eleven in the night, one of them Oriyomi Damilola brought them to the beach and told them to be going home. On getting out of the beach, they couldn’t find Damilola.

“Sequel to the report, detectives visited the beach and a search party was activated on the 19th, and at about 1 PM; Damilola’s lifeless body was found at Baracuda Beach Okun.

“Photograph of the deceased was taken, however, the cause of his death is yet unknown. His corpse has been moved to Gbagada General Hospital morgue for preservation, and the case transferred to SCID Panti for discreet investigation,” he said.