South East Development Commission Bill Passes Third Reading In Senate

A bill for an Act to establish the South east commission has passed third reading in the 10th Assembly.

The Senate unanimously took the decision at the Committee of the whole chaired by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio after consideration of the South East Development Commission (establishment) bill by the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti central.

The commission will be saddled with the responsibility to receive and manage funds from allocation of the federation account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region as a result of the effect of the civil war.

The bill is also expected to tackle the ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the South-East states.