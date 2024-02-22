Tinubu Appoints New Management Team For AMCON

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

A Thursday statement by his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said the appointment is “pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate”.

The new team has Gbenga Alade as the Managing Director/CEO; Aminu Ismail, Adeshola Lamidi, and Lucky Adaghe as executive directors

“The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy,” Ajuri said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also reconstituted the management teams in agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The new management teams for the agencies are as follows:

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (NCC)

(1) Abraham Oshadami — Executive Commissioner, Technical Services

(2) Rimini Makama — Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management

(3) Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi — President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE (NIGCOMSAT) LIMITED

(1) Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services

(2) Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration

(3) Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

GALAXY BACKBONE (BB) LIMITED

(1) Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mohammed Sani Ibrahim — Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

(3) Olusegun Olulade — Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing

(4) Olumbe Akinkugbe — Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

“With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation,” the statement announcing the reconstitution read.