Two Security Officers Killed In Katsina As Police Raid Bandits’ Camp

Two security officers died when operatives of the Katsina Police Command attached to Kankara and Malumfashi Divisional Headquarters alongside the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KTCWC) jointly raided the Burdugau bandits’ camp in Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The camp is headed by a suspected notorious bandits’ kingpin Babayo. Despite the fatality, the security agents killed scores of suspected bandits and recovered 332 rustled animals.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, stating that the success was recorded on Wednesday, 21st February 2024, at about 08:00hs, in a coordinated effort to combat banditry.

According to him, during the raid, a member of the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KTCWC) and a member of a vigilante group were fatally injured; one police officer was shot and injured.

“Amid these commendable achievements, it is important to note that a member of the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KTCWC) and one (1) member of the vigilante group were unfortunately fatally injured; one (1) police officer was also shot and injured during the raid operation.

“However, it is reassuring to report that the injured officer is currently receiving treatment and is responding positively to medical care.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Police Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, psc+, while commending the professionalism and bravery displayed by the operatives, states that these successful raid operations underscore the commitment of the command towards safeguarding the lives and property of citizens of the state,” he added.

The Police Commissioner also reaffirmed his resolve to confront and neutralise criminal activities in the state while ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased officers, the CP extended his deepest condolences to their families. He said that the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices exhibited by these officers will forever be remembered.

READ ALSO: Three Killed, Several Others Abducted As Bandits Raid Mosque In Katsina

Earlier, the Information Officer in charge of the Kankara LGA, Malam Suleiman Ibrahim Tsiga Suleiman Ibrahim Tsiga confirmed the deaths to Channels Television. But he said three security persons died.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday in the early hours during a joint operation by the Military Personnel and Community Watch Corps. The Kankara Commandant of the Community Watch Corps and two other vigilante members were killed,” he said.

“Currently there are two mobile police officers alongside two community watch corps members currently receiving medical attention at the Malumfashi General Hospital.

“Several bandits were also killed during the operation. Honestly, the atmosphere is tense now because most people in the neighboring villages have started fleeing their communities because the bandits who escaped are hiding in those villages such as Yar Burdugau and Yar Goje.”

Gov Promises Support

Meanwhile, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has saluted the gallantry of the Commander of the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC) for Kankara Local Government Area Sanusi Hassan who was killed in the operation.

The Governor said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Mohammed.

Governor Radda said the government and people of Katsina state painfully mourn the gallant and fearless local security personnel, who he also described as “true heroes of war”.

According to him, both Hassan and the others killed fighting terrorists truly deserved to be celebrated and honoured for dying in active service to their beloved state.

He urged the families of the deceased not to despair, but rather be comforted that their loved ones died while battling to restore lasting peace and security to Katsina state.

Governor Radda further, commended the security forces for their gallantry which led to the killings of over 100 bandits during the encounter and the recovery of hundreds of rustled cows in four trailers.

“This terrible incident will not dampen our morale to restore peace and security in our troubled Katsina. The Katsina State government shall honour the memories of Hassan and those who died alongside him, by ensuring that terrorists holding the state are all eliminated, very soon.

“I wish to pledge that the Katsina State Government, under my leadership, will not abandon the families of the deceased. They will be supported in every way possible, to cushion their hardship in the wake of their loved one’s death,” he added.