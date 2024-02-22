Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Kills Patient, Three Health Workers In Army Hospital Kaduna

At least four people have died and many others in critical condition from the outbreak of acute viral haemorrhagic fever at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State.

Among the victims are three health workers and a patient.

This is believed to have resulted from the management of a patient with febrile illness suspected to be the index case, who was brought to the hospital ten days ago.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday to the management of the 44 Army Hospital by the Acting Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Brigadier General S.O Okoigi, the index patient also died at the hospital after presenting symptoms of febrile illness while the three health workers died within 48 hours.

Following the development, the management of the 44 Army Hospital has shut down the accident and emergency department of the hospital for thorough disinfection, while samples have been taken from suspected contacts and the deceased and sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in Kano for further analysis.