We Are Ready For 2027 Polls, Fubara’s Supporter Replies Wike

A former Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, on Thursday said Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s supporters are ready for the 2027 general elections.

Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has been at loggerheads lately. Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member is serving as FCT Minister in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The governor also survived an impeachment plot by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly after a peace truce was reached with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Last Sunday, Wike spoke of his readiness for the 2027 elections during a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State. The former governor of Rivers State had said he could not wait for 2027 following the political alliance in his favour.

READ ALSO: Philip Shaibu Emerges Winner Of Parallel Edo PDP Primary

But speaking at a rally organised by women across the 23 local government areas for the Governor in Port Harcourt, Bipi who represented Fubara, said with the kind of mobilization by the women during the rally, Governor Fubara will win convincingly in any election.

He urged the women, including the non-indigenes and members of pressure groups to continue to support the administration of Governor Fubara.

Bipi said the oil-rich state had not had two leaders in the past, and such imposition cannot be accepted now.

The former lawmaker also tasked the citizens not to be hoodwinked by boastful claims that only one person bought the nomination forms for all the governorship aspirants in the state because the money belongs to the state.

He said the politician making the claim has not had a life outside politics, so the money was part of the public fund in his care.

The women walked for about 6kilometre from the CFC Junction on Aba Road to the Port Harcourt Polo Club in new G.R.A, where they gathered to make a collective demand for peace in the state and respect for the office of the Governor.

Their communique was read by a former Commissioner for Environment, Professor Roseline Konya.