Armed Men Kill Two Local Vigilantes In Ebonyi Community

Two local vigilantes have been reportedly killed by armed men in Iboko community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen disguised as natives of the area, stopped at strategic locations in the community and bought food items before unleashing mayhem.

According to the report, the gunmen first stopped at a popular filling station at Iboko to get fuel before they moved to where local security operatives were and opened fire on them, killing two local vigilante members.

Confirming the ugly incident to Channels Television through phone call, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, stated that two lives were lost, noting that the yet to be identified gunmen opened fire on the two security guards during the Iboko market day.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary, while investigation is ongoing to unravel the root cause of the killing and possibly apprehend the perpetrators