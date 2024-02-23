Army Uncovers Reservoir With One Million Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil In Rivers 

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has uncovered yet another illegal oil refinery around Akwa-Odagwa Etche Local Government Area (LGA) with approximately one million liters of crude oil stored.

According to the Garrison Commander of the 6 Division and Sector 3 Commander of Operation Niger Delta Safe, OPDS, Brigadier General EU Effiong, the reservoir was uncovered during a raid at Akwa-Odagwa in Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Troops Conduct Deep Clearance Operations Into Yadi Forest, Neutralises Insurgent

He said the operation occurred in the same area where an illegal refinery was busted over a month ago.

Brigadier Effiong revealed that due to the earlier raid by the military in the community, the suspects relocated and established another site.

In this recent discovery, approximately eight reservoirs and five cooking pots containing about one million litres of crude oil were found at the illegal refinery site.