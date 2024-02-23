Court Grants ₦50m Bail To Former Kwara Governor, Ahmed

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court Ilorin, Kwara State has granted a ₦50m bail with sureties with landed properties residing in the state, to former governor, Abdufattah Ahmed.

Ahmed was arraigned on a 12-count charge alongside his former Commissioner of Finance, Ademola Banu, who was, however, not in court.

The former governor pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him in court.

While stating conditions for the bail in a judgment on Friday, Anyadike said the bail must be paid in the form of bonds to the court, and will be forfeited to the Federal Government if he fails to honour the conditions of the bail.

In a chat with journalists outside the court, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, said Ahmed’s defence counsel, Kehinde Eleja, SAN, requested the defendant’s bail application orally.

“The case was filed and accepted by the court, and the counts were read to the defendant, and he pleaded not guilty. Thereafter, a bail application was made by the counsel orally. Although we opposed that it should be in writing, His Lordship thought that she has the discretion to allow them to move orally. And after arguments, the court granted bail on certain conditions,” he said.

In his reaction, counsel to the former governor, Barrister Kehinde, said the arraignment was sequel to investigations into the case which started about five years ago.

He added that the first defendant to the former governor he said, would have to deposit his international passport, and would require the permission of the court to travel out of the country.

The case was adjourned to April 29th and 30th due to some intervening holidays during which period the court will not sit.