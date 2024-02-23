EFCC Arrests 50 Suspected Fraudsters For Cybercrime In Kwara

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 48 students of the Kwara State University, (KWASU) and two residents of Malete over offences bordering on Internet fraud popularly referred to as yahoo yahoo.

The arrest was sequel to credible intelligence over the rising trend of yahoo yahoo business in the state, especially on campuses.

In its bid to free the state of corruption and other nefarious activities of ‘yahoo yahoo boys’, the EFCC swung into action.

Upon discrete investigations, operatives of the Commission close up on the suspects and got them arrested in their various hideouts after days of surveillance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The suspects are Idris Yekini, Ayantola Segun, Adeshina Taheeb, Mustapha Alamin, Usman Harun, Oladimeji Oseni, Qudus Temitope, Adewunmi Israel, Lukman Uthman, Alamin Ibitoye, Usman Sadiq, Musbau Waris, Ibrahim Oluwatosin, Oladele Israel and Rafiu Ashimu.

Also arrested are Aransiola Oluwaseun, Akolade Adetola Toheeb, Joseph Samuel, Adewuyi Quadri, Adebayo Olamilekan, Ogunride Gabriel, Abolaji Ismail, Ogundele Samuel Ejiro, Musa Ali Olawale, Isah Oluwatumishe, Abdullahi Abdulmajib, Abdulralman Abubakar, Olaosebikan Martins, Mazeed Ayomide, Oyeniyi Michael, Moses Bright, Oladipo Victor, Shehu Abdugafar, Abdulmalik Khalid Timileyin, Muhammad Nabil, Adebayo Qudus and Owoeye Adeyanju.

Others are Abdulwaheed Zakariyah, Olaleye Gbenga, Victor Kayode, Samad Olarewaju, Raheem Ayomide, Ismail Abdulbasit, Oluyedun Khalid, Moshood Lawal, Utman Abayomi and Aransiola Joshua, while the two residents of Malete are Babalola Razaq and Godwin Ouna Ejika.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine (9) exotic cars, twenty-four (24) laptops, and different brands of phones.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.