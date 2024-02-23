UPDATED: Okpebholo Declared Winner Of Edo APC Gov’ship Primary

Senator Monday Okpebholo has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Okpebholo scored 12, 433 votes to defeat other eleven aspirants.

Declaring the results on Friday, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, who is the Chairman of the Revised APC Edo Gubernatorial Election Committee, said total number of 41,784 were cast in the primary.

He further stated that there were 31,863 accredited voters, total votes cast 31,863, valid votes 31,863 and zero invalid votes in the race that featured 12 contestants.

According to the result called out by Governor Otu, Dr Blessing A. scored 731 votes; Gerald Charles 1,181 votes; Senator O.O Osunbor 634 votes; Col. David Imose 423 votes; Senator Monday Okpebholo 12,433 votes.

Others are Hon. Dennis Idahosa with 6,541 votes, Everest Afolabi 2,117 votes, Gideon O. Ikhanire 720 votes, Pastor Ize-Iyamu 378 votes, Amero Sunday 2,562 votes, Agba Clement 2,732 votes, and Lucky Imasuen 493 votes.

This primary follows the cancellation of an earlier primary which produced different candidates by the National Working Committee of the party.

The NWC of the party had in a statement released last Tuesday disclosed that following deliberations on the report of the Edo primary election held on Saturday, it had resolved that the primary had not been completed and therefore fixed today, Thursday, 22nd February for its completion.

Three supposed winners had emerged from the exercise according to results declared by different officials of the party at separate locations on Saturday.