Katsina Govt. Inaugurates Taskforce On Food Security

Katsina State Government has inaugurated a task force Committee on Food Security Promotion that will be monitoring prices of grains as well as hoarding and illegal movement of food items and other essential commodities.

The 27-member committee, consisting of heads of various security agencies, traditional and religious leaders including grains sellers and dealers, traders union, NATO, NURTW including top government officials, is to be headed by Jabiru Tsauri who is also the Chief of Staff, Government House Katsina.

READ ALSO: Police Debunk Rumours of Food Truck Attack, Looting In Katsina

The State Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal Jobe in an inaugural speech on Thursday at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Katsina Government House, said the terms of reference of the committee as contained in the food security Promotion order include among others:

To identify grain merchants within the state.

To sensitize merchants against hoarding of grains and any other act that will lead to a price increase.

To invite relevant stakeholders as regards to prices of grains and come up with solutions.

To stabilize the price of grains by addressing all factors giving rise to price increases.

To control the buying and transportation of food commodities within the state including the international borders.

To identify food commodity hoarders within the state.

To force open any premises used in hoarding grains and dispose of such items at appropriate fines.

To liaise with security agencies in identifying and arresting violators.

And to co-opt any other person that will assist in the discharge of the assignment.

“The composition of the committee reflects all sections of the public because food is s component of survival. The rate at which prices are skyrocketing, certainly the government has responsibility in coming in to address the issue seriously,” he said.

Members of the Committee have sworn in to be faithful and bear through allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pledging to protect the constitution of Nigeria.