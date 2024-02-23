Kebbi Donates ₦20m To Fire Victims

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has donated ₦20m to traders affected by a recent fire outbreak at Argungu in the Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

At an event at the Emir of Argungu’s palace on Thursday, the governor represented by his deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar-Tafida, said the money was to cushion the effect of the losses incurred by the traders.

He advised the beneficiaries to ensure that the money was put to good use to improve their respective businesses.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Sama’ila-Mera, appreciated the state government for what he described as a holistic approach and prompt response to the plight of common people.

The monarch, who was represented by the Gurduden Kabi, Alhaji Ibrahim Kuldo, lauded the deputy governor for visiting the scene of the fire outbreak immediately after the incident happened.