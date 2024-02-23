Nollywood Veteran Paul Obazele Emerges As Edo ADC Gov Flagbearer

A Nollywood veteran actor and director Paul Obazele has emerged as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the September 21st governorship election in Edo State.

The primary election held at the Uselu axis of Benin City on Friday had party faithful in attendance. During the event, other aspirants for the position agreed to present the Nollywood veteran as their flag bearer.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the national headquarters were around to observe the conduct of the exercise.

After the exercise, the officials described the election as a good one.

Obazele will now battle other candidates for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.