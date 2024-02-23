Oil Firms Upgrade Delta Health Centre, Handover To Community

Heritage Energy Oil Services Limited and the Joint Venture Partners of OML-30, have upgraded the Primary Health Care Centre in the Egbo-Igbide community, in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

During the handing-over ceremony on Wednesday, HEOSL General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Adesola Adebawo congratulated the Igbide people and the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, and described the event as “another demonstration of the company’s dedication to the well-being and progress of the 112 OML-30 host communities in Delta State.”

He said, “The commissioning of the Primary Health Care facility is particularly special as it is in line with Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations, which accords topmost priority to healthy lives and promote the well-being of all at all ages.”

He added, “HEOSL has contributed significantly to health infrastructural development through the renovation projects at both Erhoike Cottage Hospital and now Egbo-Igbide Primary Health Care Centre.

“HEOSL also has robust interventions in education and economic empowerment, among others.”

Adebawo appreciated the Delta State government for partnering with the company on this journey to add value to the lives of the people in the 112 OML-30 host communities and beyond.

In his address, the NEPL Corporate Communications Manager, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar, represented by Oghenero Omowhara, appreciated the community for the strong collaboration with the operator and expressed the commitment to further support such developmental projects that will impact the livelihood of the host communities.

In a goodwill message, the General Manager; External Relations, Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, represented by Barrister Abasiama Umohata, expressed gratitude to their senior partner, NNPC E&P Limited “for the collaboration that has been instrumental in the transformation of OML-30 Assets.”

He enthused further, “The OML-30 Assets is precious, inspiring and fostering robust relationship between all stakeholders and relevant agencies.”

Speaking earlier, the President-General of Igbide community, Ugolo Egbaoghene, said that “the event is a prayer answered, as the community has suffered some medical challenges which necessitated and gave birth to this intervention supported by the OML 30 JVP.”

He revealed that on several occasions, pregnant women with minor complications were referred to other health centres.

He added, “When these health challenges were reported to HEOSL in one of the several engagements, they sought the support of the OML 30 JVP and they deemed it fit to improve on the standard and medical facilities of the Egbo-Igbide Primary Healthcare Centre.”

Goodwill messages were also received from the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Executive Secretary Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Isoko South, Layegue Ogheneruru.