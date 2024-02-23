One Dead As Two Traders Clash In Lagos Market

One person has died following a clash between two traders in the Oluwole Market in Ogba, Lagos State.

Trouble ensued when two men were engaged in a verbal exchange leading to a fight and the eventual death of one who was stabbed by his opponents.

According to eyewitnesses, the news of his death spread leading to a reprisal attack that saw two ethnic groups clash violently, destroying shops, food items, and other valuables in the market.

The leadership of the market has shut down the market to prevent more violence as investigations open to get to the root of the issues and find viable solutions.

The clash which is said to have started on Thursday night escalated into Friday morning.

There are reports that the market located in the Ojodu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has been shut down after the fracas.

Both the Lagos State Government and police authorities in the state have yet to comment on the incident.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive.

See photos below: