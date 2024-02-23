Tinubu Reconstitutes Management Teams In Agencies Under Ministry Of Communications, Digital Economy

In a bid to elevate the impact of the digital economy, President Bola Tinubu has reconstituted the management teams in some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

New appointments within the agencies were confirmed in a statement by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Agencies affected include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited, and Galaxy BackBone (BB) Limited.

Below are the approved approved appointments by President Tinubu.

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (NCC)

(1) Abraham Oshadami — Executive Commissioner, Technical Services

(2) Rimini Makama — Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management

(3) Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi — President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE (NIGCOMSAT) LIMITED

(1) Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services

(2) Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration

(3) Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

GALAXY BACKBONE (BB) LIMITED

(1) Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mohammed Sani Ibrahim — Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

(3) Olusegun Olulade — Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing

(4) Olumbe Akinkugbe — Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

According to the brief statement, President Tinubu anticipates that with the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, the seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation.