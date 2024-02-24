Hardship: Lagos Govt Inaugurates ‘Palliative’ Committee

The Lagos State Government on Saturday inaugurated an 11-member committee for the coordination of palliative measures meant to cushion the impacts of the rising cost of living in the country.

Tagged the Lagos State Special Dispensation “Palliative” Advisory Committee, the group has Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the chairman. His deputy Obafemi Hamzat is the alternate chairman.

According to Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Sanwo-Olu, members of the bipartisan committee are:

1. Imam Abdulazeez Onike ( Chief Missioner, NASFAT)

2. Hon Seyi Sowunmi (LP Reps member)

3. Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin

4. Hon Kolade Alabi

5. Barrister Taofeeq Ganiu (PDP Secretary)

6. Dr. Shina Fagbenro-Byron (LP member, former DFID official)

7. Hon. Ademola Shabi (Rep, LAHA)

8. Comrade Biliaminu Oba (Youth Representative)

9. Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo (Consumer Rights Advocate)

10. Pastor Gorman Akinlabi (Senior Pastor, Elevation Church)

11. Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of LG- secretary of the committee.

Earlier in the week, Governor Sanwo-Olu rolled out measures to help Lagosians ease the cost of living including a reduction in the fare for public transportation.

The government will also work with food canteens better known as “Mama Put” to feed about 1,500 Lagosians in each local government area daily for the next 30 to 60 days.