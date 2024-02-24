Idahosa Protests, Demands Cancellation Of Edo APC Primary

One of the governorship aspirants in the February 22nd primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State Dennis Idahosa has staged a protest at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, demanding justice.

Mister Idahosa, who was initially declared winner of the February 17, 2024, primary election by the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma also threatened to drag the party to court if justice is not done.

He, however, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to call the National Working Committee (NWC) to order by restoring his candidature as pronounced by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

His protest comes days after the APC canceled the election which produced him as the party’s candidate for Edo State governorship poll billed for September 2024.

The party later appointed Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State to conduct a fresh governorship primary which produced Monday Okpebholo as the party’s candidate.

Okpebholo scored 12, 433 votes to defeat the other eleven aspirants. Idahosa polled 6,541 votes. According to Otu who was the Chairman of the Revised APC Edo Gubernatorial Election Committee, 41,784 votes were cast in the primary.

He said there were 31,863 accredited voters, total votes cast 31,863, valid votes 31,863, and zero invalid votes in the race that featured 12 contestants.