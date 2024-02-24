Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers In Nasarawa, Recover N300,000, Others

Police authorities in Nasarawa have arrested two suspected robbers and recovered N300,000 cash and other exhibits from them.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa Police Command Ramhan Nansel said the arrest followed complaints of robberies along the Doma-Rukubi Road of Ekye Development Area, Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

READ ALSO: Police Raid Suspected Kidnappers’ Den, Arrest 109 Illegal Miners In Nasarawa

“Consequently, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at about 1800hrs, police operatives attached to Ekye Division laid a successful ambush on the criminals at Kwanar Kare; a dangerous spot along Doma-Rukubi Road where armed robbers usually block the road and Rob unsuspecting road users,” the spokesman said in a Saturday statement.

“The duo of Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah both males of Rugan Maigari, Rukubi village dressed in military uniforms were arrested at the scene while about to carry out their operation, and the sum of three hundred thousand naira cash (#300,000), a knife and other items were recovered from them as exhibits.”

According to him, the suspects confessed to having attacked one Mallam Barka at the same spot the previous week and dispossessed him of N500,000.

Following the arrest, the Commissioner of Police in the state Shehu Umar Nadada commended officers of the command for the sustained onslaught against criminals. He is urging them to sustain the tempo.