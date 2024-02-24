Tinubu Urges ECOWAS To Re-Examine Position On Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has urged the regional body to re-examine its approach to ensuring constitutional order in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger.

Speaking while delivering his opening address at the extraordinary summit on the peace, political and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region taking place in Abuja, the President said the situation on the ground in the region demands difficult but courageous decisions.

He also urged the three member states that announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS to reconsider their decision and not see the union as an enemy.

He said, “Times like we currently face in our sub-region demand that we take difficult but courageous decisions that put the plight of our people at the centre of our deliberations.

“Democracy is nothing more than the political framework and the path to addressing the basic needs and aspirations of the people. This is why we must re-examine our current approach to the quest for constitutional order in four of our Member States. I therefore urge them to re-consider the decision of the three of them to exit their home and not to perceive our organization as the enemy.”

The Nigerian leader also noted that the complexities of the issues at hand necessitate a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

“Accordingly, it is incumbent upon us to engage in constructive dialogue, exercise prudent judgement, and work collectively towards finding enduring solutions that will lead to sustainable peace and security as well as political stability in our region.

“The gravity of our responsibilities as leaders in these challenging times cannot be overstated and it is through our concerted efforts and a deep sense of history that we can address these challenges in the spirit of shared vision, solidarity and collective responsibilities,” he said.