Fire Guts FCT Minister Of State’s Residence

Fire has gutted the private residence of the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The minister’s aide, Austine Elemue, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a phone conversation on Sunday.

He explained that the incident occurred at 10:30am on Sunday, and the fire razed the first floor of the duplex damaging a major part of the property but no harm was recorded by the occupants.

Though the cause of the fire outbreak has not been ascertained, Austine said the cause might not be unconnected to an electrical spark.