Foreign Affairs Minister Confirms Tinubu’s Visit To Qatar

The Federal Government says President Bola Tinubu will embark on a State Visit to Qatar from March 2 to 3, 2024 to further “cement the excellent relations existing between the two countries”.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in statement on Sunday, said during the visit, discussions will be held at the highest level, on a wide range of bilateral and economic issues.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar (OON), among some other Ministers and top government officials,” the statement noted.

The ministry further stated it was “aware of the circulation of a diplomatic correspondence on the social media and wishes to state that it will not comment on leaks”.

There was some controversy over the President’s visit with some reports claiming Qatar had snubbed him. The Presidency issued a statement denying that. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the so-called leaked diplomatic paper was by mischief makers.

Also, Tuggar’s aide Alkasim Abdulkadir, in a statement, said, “The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja has clarified the line up of events regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Qatar from 2nd-3rd March 2024 regarding the hosting of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on the margins of Mr. President’s visit to Qatar on 2nd March 2024.

“In a diplomatic correspondence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Embassy reiterated that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the event on 3rd march 2024, as proposed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The clarification has become necessary to clear deliberate misinformation and misrepresentations in the media on the purported cancellation of the event.”