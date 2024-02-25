Ogun Govt Disowns Online Cash Palliative Message

The Ogun State Government has disowned a viral message circulating on social media that Governor Dapo Abiodun is offering N10,000 cash palliative per person across the state.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor, Kayode Akinmade, the government said the message is an obvious scam, urging the people of the state not to fall for it.

He said the scam message also provides a link, urging individuals to apply for the said cash palliative and also share the information for others to benefit.

“The Ogun State Government is not involved in any form of cash transfer programme through the link provided in the scam message as https://taskcashup.com/get/OGUN-st-relief-funds/Apply/ogun-reg-portal,” the statement specifically clarified, adding that the link is fraudulent and unauthorized by the government,” the statement said.

“The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is committed to genuine alleviation of the suffering of the citizens and residents of the state through initiatives such as the numerous empowerment programmes and policies it has rolled out since 2019 and the N5 billion intervention scheme it announced recently.”

He said the government had been providing financial support and other empowerments to enable traders, artisans, women, youths, and other beneficiaries to improve their enterprises and or establish themselves as self-reliant individuals.