One Killed In Rivers Clash

At least one person has been killed in Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State following a clash between rival groups on Friday evening.

Viral social media videos appeared to show a group of youths carrying someone with a gunshot wound, however, Channels Television’s correspondent gathered that trouble started when a group of people carrying the corpse of Late Madam Rhoda Abbey, a native of the community in a casket for burial were attacked by a group suspected of being the foot soldiers of an ex-militant warlord in the area. They’re popularly referred to as Amama soldiers.

It’s not yet clear what caused the confrontation, but at least one person has been confirmed dead while an unknown number of people sustained injuries.

READ ALSO: NLC To Hold Two-Day Nationwide Protest Over Hardship, Insecurity

Confirming the incident on Sunday via a WhatsApp voice note, the spokesperson of the Rivers state Police Command Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “The Command is aware of the incident that occurred in Degema Community where some youths were carrying a corpse in a casket for a burial now had a clash with amama soldiers along the Degema market junction.”

Speaking further she said, “Immediately the DPO swung into action and deployed his patrol team to the scene. Monitoring still continued and already the CP has deployed adequate security to that community to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order. Inversions are ongoing to that effect and anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, a list obtained from the community claims to show a list of people who are either missing or dead as a result of the incident, the Police are however silent on the veracity of this list.