Projects Worth Over $500m Will Be Halted Should Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Withdraw – ECOWAS

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS on Saturday said the exit of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso would be detrimental to the region’s economy including stalling projects worth over $500 million.

“The withdrawal of the three-member states could result in the halt or the suspension of all ECOWAS projects and programmes worth more than $500 million,” a communique released at the end of the extraordinary summit revealed.

It also stated that “The authority recognises that the withdrawal will automatically affect the immigration status of the citizens, as they may be required to obtain visas to travel around the region,”

The Chairman of the Authority, Bola Tinubu, had said the issues “though daunting, present an opportunity for ECOWAS to reaffirm its commitment to the vision of our founding fathers and the principles underpinning our commitment to peace, security, and regional integration.”

ECOWAS also highlighted other implications the withdrawal could have including socio-economic, political, security and humanitarian impact.

It instead advised that dialogue and negotiations should be the most viable options for addressing the ongoing tensions.

“The authority urges the three member states to adhere to the provisions of the 1993 revised treaty relating to withdrawal, particularly article 91.”

“The authority encourages ECOWAS to sustain its rapprochement and overtures towards the three member states and continues to remain seized of the situation.”

ECOWAS resolved to lift some sanctions on Niger Republic, Mali and Guinea.

Among the sanctions lifted was a no-fly zone and border closures which will take place “with immediate effect”

The lifting of the sanctions is “on purely humanitarian grounds” to ease the suffering caused as a result, Omar Alieu Touray had said.

Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Announce Withdrawal

The three military-led West African nations in January had announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, accusing the body of becoming a threat to its members.

“We decide in complete sovereignty on the immediate withdrawal” from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a joint statement read.

According to the military juntas ECOWAS failed to support their fight against “terrorism and insecurity” while imposing “illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions”.

The West African bloc would disclose in a statement that it had not been notified of the countries’ decision to quit the bloc. Its protocol provides that withdrawal takes up to one year to be completed.

“Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse,” it said.

Nigeria Push For Dialogue

In reaction to the notice of withdrawal by the military juntas, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, would affirm Nigeria’s openness to dialogue with the three countries.

“Nigeria remains open for engagement with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger so that all the people of the region can continue to enjoy the economic benefits and democratic values that ECOWAS embraces,” the statement partly read.

“For half a century, ECOWAS has worked to promote peace, prosperity, and democracy in the region. Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States.”

Omayuli while expressing disappointment in their manner of approach also stated that Nigeria had been proactive in resolving conflicts in the region

“Nigeria has worked sincerely and in good faith to reach out to all members of the ECOWAS family to resolve the difficulties being faced. It is now clear that those seeking to quit the Community do not share that same good faith.”