Tinubu Is Trying, He Inherited Dead Economy – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says President Bola Tinubu’s effort to solve Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges is commendable despite that he inherited a “dead economy”.

“President Tinubu inherited a dead economy and whatever we say, we must give him time,” Fayose said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Nigeria is battling rising inflation, food inflation, forex crisis, economic hardship and high cost of living occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, attracting protests in parts of the country.

However, Fayose insisted that Tinubu’s performance has been impressive. According to him, there is no miracle the current President who was sworn in last May could do in nine months.

“Considering what Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria inherited and our diversity, put all these together, the gentleman is trying,” the ex-governor stated.

‘Stay Out Of Buhari’s Mess’

Fayose flayed ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for “taking Nigeria backwards”, even as he urged the current President to do more and solve the country’s issues.

He described the Buhari government as one of “total regret and today, the consequences of yesterday is manifesting and it’s so disturbing and sad”.

“Look at the eight years of President Buhari, what would be left of a country like Nigeria as of today even if Tinubu means well? Where do we place the debts?” he queried.

Fayose said the Tinubu should stop praising his predecessor because “Buhari is not a blessing to Nigeria”.

“Stay out of President Buhari’s mess,” he warned the incumbent, even as he advised him to focus on his campaign promises.

“My advise to the President is: stay focus, remember that you gave your word to Nigerians to make this country better than you met it. Please stay focus. Don’t be distracted,” Fayose said.