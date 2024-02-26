16 Lawmakers Suspended Over Move To Impeach Zamfara Speaker

Seven out of the twenty-four members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly at a sitting on Monday suspended sixteen members who threatened to impeach the Speaker of the House Bilyaminu Moriki last Thursday.

They accused the members of breaking into the offices of the clerk of the house and sergeant at arms and destroying things at the assembly complex

The House under the leadership of its Speaker Moriki described as illegal, the legislative sitting by eighteen members last Thursday.

They called on residents of the North-West state to disregard the news making the round that the speaker had been suspended.

The lawmakers also accused some top politicians outside the state of sponsoring the lawmakers to disrupt the government of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Eighteen members under the leadership of what they described as Speaker Pro-Tempo had last Thursday suspended Moriki over his long absence in the state amidst the resurgence of activities of bandits across the state.