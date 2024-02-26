FG, Labour In Emergency Meeting On Eve Of Planned Protest

With hours to the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Federal Government and the Organised Labour held an emergency meeting at the State House, Abuja on Monday night.

The meeting, hosted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, was not opened to the media.

Those in attendance at the meeting include the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Ministers of Labour, Agriculture, Finance, Budget & Planning and the Head of Service of the Federation.

The two labour centres in the country are also in attendance.

The NLC delegation was led by its National President, Joe Ajaero; while Festus Osifo led the delegation by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Federal Government had appealed to the NLC to shelve its planned nationwide protest slated for February 27 and 28, 2024.

The Minister of Information, Muhammad Idris, who spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, said the Federal Government had fulfilled almost all the demands put forward by the labour union.