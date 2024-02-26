Fubara Appoints Justice Odili, Amiesimaka Pro-Chancellors Rivers Varsities

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reconstituted the Governing Councils of two tertiary institutions in the state; the Rivers State University and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, in a statement, said Governor Fubara appointed Justice Mary Odili (rtd) as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University.

Governor Fubara also appointed Barr. Mela Oforibika, Chukwuma Chinwo, Esq., Adata Bio-Briggs, Esq., Dr. Jonathan Nimi Hart, Ngo Martins-Yellowe and Dr. Robinson Ewoh to serve as members.

Other members of the governning council are Dr. Nancy Nwankwo, Dr. Igoni William-Park and Mr. Ogbugbu Barisua.

For the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Governor Fubara appointed Chief Adokiye Amiesemaka, an Ex-National Footballer and former Commissioner for Justice as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman.

To serve as menere are Dr. Iboh Okidim, Prof. Jason Osai, Prof. Ijeoma Akpu, Dr. Akabue Ugochukwu, Mrs. Mmeme Gogo-Adiari and Hon. Dominic Sata.

The statement said the appointments take immediate effect.