My Team Had To Convince Me To Release ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr

Beninese-born Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has opened up on the events that led to the release of her mega hit, “Rush”.

The singer, in an interview with Billboard, disclosed that they had to convince her to release the song as she wasn’t sure she wanted to do so.

“Definitely not! They had to convince me to put that song out because I wasn’t sure,” she said.

After the release of her mega hit and its success, she disclosed that she started having the worst case of imposter syndrome.

“When it started blowing up, I was having the worst case of Imposter Syndrome. I wasn’t just sure, I put out different sounds all the time but Rush was very different from everything that I had pushed out and I was like I don’t know if i really wanna do this, it was very different and every other …was like trust me Ayra, trust your team and I was like, okay, let’s do it and when it came out, it blew up”.

She disclosed that after releasing a 30 seconds snippet of the song, it started trending and she began to question herself if she truly deserved that.

“Just from the snippet. Like a 30 seconds snippet and it was already trending and it blew up and I was like I started to have imposter syndrome cos nothing like that has ever occurred to me and I was like I don’t know if i deserved this”

Rush was released in September 2022 by Mavin Records from her debut studio album 19 & Dangerous. After its release, it became an instant hit both at home and abroad.

It reached reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 in Nigeria and charted both in the UK and France.

The music video which has accumulated over 300 million views also earned her a Grammy nomination for the Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards making her the first female Nigerian artist to be nominated as a lead artist.