Three Siblings Die Of Suffocation Inside A Car In Kwara 

Three siblings of the same parents – a boy and two girls – have died of suffocation inside a car parked in their residential quarters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Their mother, Shade Silifat, who had out to buy noodles for their school meals on Monday, fainted due to the incident which occurred at No 8, Boluke Line, Zango-Kulende quarters in the Ilorin metropolis.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. when the children locked themselves in the car which their father borrowed from his sister.

Their mother discovered their footwear outside the parked car and raised an alarm after forcing the doors of the car open.

The three children were then rushed to Olutayo Clinic, very close to their residence for medical attention.

But the Medical Director simply identified as Dr Adeyemo directed that they be taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, where they were confirmed dead.

The three siblings were later taken to a Muslim cemetery for burial according to Islamic rites.