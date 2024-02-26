Vandals Destroy Transmission Towers In Gombe As Power Supply Drops

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said power supply has dropped in Gombe as a result of vandalism and destruction of two of its transmission towers, T377 and T378 along the Gombe – Damaturu 330kV transmission line on February 23, 2024.

In a statement sent to Channels Television, and signed by the Commission’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said the vandals had at approximately 9:35 PM on Friday, attacked the facility; the Gombe – Damaturu 330kV transmission line, resulting in a trip off of the line.

Following initial checks, TCN said engineers from the Bauchi regional office attempted the restoration of the line but it “tripped again”, prompting the dispatch of its linesmen and security operatives to trace the fault.

The team said it then discovered the two collapsed towers, T377 and T378.

In the interim, TCN said it had arranged to temporarily supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Transmission Substation.

“Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to mobilise contractors that will re-erect the vandalised transmission towers and restring the 330kV line affected by the incident,” she said.

According to Mbah, TCN condemned the act of sabotage, and is again calling on relevant authorities to intensify efforts in the protection of power infrastructures.

“We are committed to working diligently to expedite the restoration process and minimise the impact of this unfortunate incident on power supply to the affected areas,” the statement said.

The incident comes following recent low power supply across the country as a result of either partial or total collapse of the national grid.