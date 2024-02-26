VIDEO: ‘Show Some Understanding, Cooperate With President Tinubu,’ Fayose Tells Nigerians

A former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has called on Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu despite the economic hardship in the country.

Since the removal of fuel subsidy last year, the cost of living has spiralled, leading to a breakout of protests in some parts of Nigeria.

But Fayose, a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics told Nigerians to show some understanding and be patient with the government.

