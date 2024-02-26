Zamfara Assembly Suspends Eight Lawmakers

The Zamfara State House of Assembly, on Monday, suspended eight members and dissolved all House Standing Committees.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the House, Bello Kurya, said the request for the suspension of the lawmakers was presented by the House Majority Leader, Bello Tsafe, and seconded by the Deputy Speaker Adamu Nura.

Tsafe said the suspended members were alleged to have been involved in an attempt to cause misunderstanding in the House by holding an illegal plenary.

He therefore called on his colleagues to approve their indefinite suspension pending a probe by the House on the matter.

In their contributions, members of the House, Rilwanu Anka, Hamisu Nassarawa and Nura Birni said there was a need for the House to take disciplinary action against the members.

After a unanimous approval, the Speaker, Bi’yaminu Moriki, announced the indefinite suspension of the members.

The affected persons are Bashiru Gummi Representing Gummi One; Bashiru Bello Sarkin Zango, Bungudu West; Shamsudeen Hassan Basko, Mafara North; Faruku Musa Dosara, Mafara South; Amiru Keta Representing Tsafe West; Ibrahim Tukur Representing Bakura; Bashiru Masama representing Bukkuyum North, Nasiru Abdullahi from Maru North.