Police, Army Foil Bandits’ Attack, Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command, in collaboration with the Military, has rescued ten kidnap victims between Kukar Babangida and Yan Gayya Feeder Road in the state.

This was coming on Sunday 25th February 2024, at about 10:40 hrs, after a joint patrol team, while on routine patrol along the feeder road, came under serious fire by some suspected bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles.

A statement by the Katsina Police Command spokesman Abubakar Aliyu on Tuesday noted that the operationally competent patrol team promptly returned fire and succeeded in foiling the attack thereby rescuing the ten kidnapped victims.

The statement added that the State Commissioner of Police Aliyu Musa commended the officers’ exceptional display of gallantry, urging the good people of the state to continue to support the command, as well as other security agencies in the state, with timely information for swift and decisive action against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

He further restated the command’s commitment to ensuring a safer Katsina State.