Senate Summons Wike, FCT Police Commissioner Over Insecurity

The Senate has summoned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and the Commissioner of Police in the FCT to brief the senate in a closed door session.

The briefing will be on security in the FCT against the backdrop of the recent Galadima kidnap incident.

The Senate announced the resolution after a motion moved by Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North on the need to urgently enhance security measures in the FCT during plenary on Wednesday.

Among other resolutions taken by the Senate include calls on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and across the nation to proactively combat and prevent further kidnappings.

They also mandated the Inspector-General of Police to see to the installation of CCTV cameras in strategic locations within and around Abuja, highways, and other major capital cities to bolster surveillance and deter criminal activities.

The lawmakers also observed a one minute of silence in honour of those killed due to the cruelty of these bandits.