TCN’s Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission Line Vandalised By Hoodlums

The Transmission Company Of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday, reported activities of vandals on its Tower 70 constructed along the 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission Line.

In a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, revealed that the tower at the time of filing this report, was standing unbalanced on the ground.

The sad incident occurred on the 26th of February, 2024, at about 11.32 pm.

At the said time, the Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line tripped at the Gwagwalada Transmission Substation, and trial reclosure by TCN Operators failed, necessitating a physical patrol of the line, according to the statement.

“The TCN Lines and Patrol team discovered that the four (4) tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalized, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors,” the statement read in part.

The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW. Meanwhile, TCN said it has mobilised to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or the nearest TCN offices nationwide,” Mbah said.