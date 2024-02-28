Troops Neutralize Scores Of Terrorists, Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) have again recorded another success against the terrorists in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in its Areas of Responsibility in Zamfara state.

According to a statement by spokesperson for OPHD, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale, the troops in their recent success rescued eight kidnap victims unhurt in an ambush operation conducted in Zamfara .

In the early hours of Wednesday, the OPHD troops, during their continuous clearance operation at the terrorists’ enclaves at Bayan Ruwa axis, which is presumed to be a crossing point of the terrorists in the state, engaged the gun men in a fierce duel.

Lieutenant Omale reports that due to the superior fighting power of the troops, the criminal elements fled in disarray and abandon their captors. Hence, the soldiers’ timely intervention led to the rescue of the kidnap victims.

The gallant troops who neutralized scores of the terrorists, also destroyed the kidnappers’ enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence-building patrols within the general area.

According to the statement put out by the military, all the rescued victims have been handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their respective families.

The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI/General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut, has commended the efforts of the troops for their continued doggedness and resilience in an effort to restore normalcy in the Northwest.