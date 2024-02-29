Asake Serves Visuals For ‘Only Me’

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has released the visuals for his single, ‘Only Me’.

The ‘Mr Money’ crooner released the single in January which was his first release for the year. The single was produced by Blaisebeatz.

The TG Omori directed video sees the singer take on the role of a colorful priest draped in a white and gold cloak flinging money on those surrounding him.

READ ALSO: Lagos Gets Sci-Fi Treatment In New Disney+ Series

Asake started his musical journey in 2018 and by 2020, he rose to limelight after the release of his hit single, Mr Money.

Ever since, he has been releasing electrifying singles that have caught the attention of fans both at home and abroad. He is set to perform at the 19,000 Scotia Bank Arena in April this year.

Watch the music video below: