FCT Police Arrest Car Snatchers, Recover Fake $300,000

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Capital Territory Command, have arrested three suspects who specialize in car snatching and robbery in Abuja and its environs.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ben Igweh, while parading the suspects, said operatives of the Command on February 16, 2024, at about 3:00pm, acting on credible intelligence, arrested three notorious and wanted car snatchers.

The arrested suspects are David Junior Godwin of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, who is the gang leader; Paul Taju of Gwagwalada, Abuja and Ali Shitu also of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The CP explained that the suspects are members of a four-man gang who specialize in inter-state car theft and snatching come into FCT, perpetrate their heinous acts and take the stolen vehicles to Port-Harcourt to sell.

He further said that on the twenty-third of February 2024 at about 2:15pm acting on credible intelligence, police operatives of the command from anti-fraud unit arrested two suspects, Abdullahi Yahaya of Nasarawa State and Gold Ebere of Jabi, Abuja, at a garden in Jabi, Abuja in possession of 36 bundles of fake $100 notes, totaling about $300,000.