FCTA Provides Insurance For Pregnant Women

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially pregnant women, have been encouraged to register for the FCT Health Insurance Scheme to enable them access affordable health care delivery.

The FCT Secretary of Health, Adedolapo Fasawe, said this at an event to enroll pregnant women of Amac and Bwari area councils and the distribution of delivery kits.

Fasawe noted that the community-based health insurance scheme has so far enrolled over 160,000 beneficiaries across the six area councils of the FCT.

The scheme is aimed at eliminating maternal mortality and providing affordable and accessible health care for pregnant women in the nation’s capital.