Tinubu Departs Lagos For Qatar On State Visit

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, February 29, departed Lagos State for Doha, Qatar on an official visit.

This follows a working visit to Lagos, where the President spoke at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo.

While in Lagos, Tinubu took time to address different national issues, including the recent Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The President said the commissioning of the Red Line was the culmination of the vision he nursed 25 years ago when he was governor of the state, calling for more collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and other states to develop railway infrastructures across the country.

The LRMT Red Line rail system stretches over a distance of 27 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo, with eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and terminates at Oyingbo, Sanwo-Olu said in a post shared on his X handle early Thursday morning.

The Governor noted that the LMRT Red Line was not just about improving Lagos’s mobility.

“It’s about reshaping our urban landscape and setting a new pace for development.’ He said.

According to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when fully operational, the Lagos Red Line Mass Transit rail system will convey about 500,000 passengers daily.