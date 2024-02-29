VIDEO: ‘Timeless Legacy’, A Tribute To Ex-NGX Chair Abimbola Ogunbanjo

Friends and associates have paid glowing tributes to a former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who died on February 9, 2024 in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Ogunbanjo died alongside the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe; his wife and son. Two crew members also lost their lives in the ill-fated crash.

The NGX Group described Ogunbanjo as a visionary leader and luminary in Nigeria’s corporate legal and capital market spheres, who served as the President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2017 to 2021 and as the first Group Chairman of NGX Group from 2021 to 2022, following the demutualisation of the Exchange.

