Tinubu Vows To Fight Smugglers, Corruption To Ruins

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reiterated his administration’s efforts in tackling smuggling and corruption that have bedevilled the nation.

Tinubu, who spoke at the the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train on Thursday, said there is no going back on the economic policies of his government.

Last week, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the Federal Government uncovered 32 routes through which food items are smuggled out of Nigeria.

“I agree smugglers will fight back, corruption will fight back,” Tinubu said while addressing the menacing situation ubiquitous at the country’s borders. “We will fight them to ruins. Corruption will go away, (we will) save the money for you to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for the modern transportation system that works for highest number of people, not those few smugglers,” Tinubu said.

‘No Going Back On Reforms’

During his swearing in last May, the President ended subsidy on petrol, a situation that has led to soaring cost of living that necessitated protests in several parts of the country.

However, the President, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that despite the economic situation in the country at the moment, he will fulfill his campaign promises to the people.

“We said we can do it, you believed in us. We said the people’s lives will end up being better, you believed in us. I could hear a lot of voices right now, I asked for this job, I cannot complain, it’s all about democracy.

“But this revolution that has started, this reform that is ongoing, we are not looking back. The engineering, the construction, the affirmation of our pledge to be loyal to our country. There is one thing I know is that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.